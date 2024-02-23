Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.15. 23,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,225. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $164.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

