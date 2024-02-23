Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded at William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Up 6.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.