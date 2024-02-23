Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO Sells $2,366,903.15 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.22 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,345,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 137,765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,945,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 958,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

