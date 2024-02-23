Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.