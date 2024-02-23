Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.