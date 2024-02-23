Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

