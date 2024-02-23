Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $51,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

