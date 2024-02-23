Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $25.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of RCEL stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 180,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.39. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

In other news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $30,895.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

