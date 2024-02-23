Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last quarter.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

