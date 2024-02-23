Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.09.

TSE:CWB opened at C$29.02 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6533505 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

