Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$62.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.26.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$63.08 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$64.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.46. The firm has a market cap of C$58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

