Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.