Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
