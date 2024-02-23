Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.11.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

TSE:CCO opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$32.65 and a 1-year high of C$69.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,744 shares of company stock worth $2,896,132. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

