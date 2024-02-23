Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 96.43% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

CALT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $611.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

