CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

