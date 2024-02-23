Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

