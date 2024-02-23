Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT at $7.30

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

TRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Tremor International stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.92. Tremor International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

