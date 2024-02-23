Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price at $28.60

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 440.00%.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,213 shares of company stock worth $1,501,819 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

