Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $668.30

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $668.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of MPWR opened at $741.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $639.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,173 shares of company stock worth $102,825,299. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

