Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $631.54

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $631.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

