Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $143.50

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

EOG stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.26). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

