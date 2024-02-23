Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$166.82

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$166.82.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

GIB.A opened at C$153.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$146.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$140.47. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$121.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

