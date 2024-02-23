Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $83.57

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

