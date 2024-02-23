Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $106.88

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

CPT stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

