Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 146.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 327,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,508. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

