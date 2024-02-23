Broadcom’s (AVGO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,300.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,304.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,172.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $986.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $573.61 and a 1 year high of $1,310.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

