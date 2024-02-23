BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.5 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BTSG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.