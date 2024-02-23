BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTSG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.5 %

About BrightSpring Health Services

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

