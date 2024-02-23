Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of BHF opened at $47.71 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

