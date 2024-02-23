Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.