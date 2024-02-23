Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 49,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

BRDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 630,113 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

