Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

A number of research firms have commented on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.