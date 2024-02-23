Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $5.07 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

