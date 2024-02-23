Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 99,757 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 96,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

