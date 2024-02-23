Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Evergy worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

