Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.