Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

BIO opened at $338.61 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

