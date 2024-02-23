Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Black Hills worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

