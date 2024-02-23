Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

