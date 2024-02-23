Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,652 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $242.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.17. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

