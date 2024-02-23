Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,885 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

