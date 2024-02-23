BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.12.

BWA opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

