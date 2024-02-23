Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,629.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $368.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,533.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,575.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,251.74. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

