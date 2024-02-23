Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.46. 43,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

