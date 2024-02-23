BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 178,566 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 178,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,526,254 shares in the company, valued at $397,695,819.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

