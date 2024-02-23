BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 154,932 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 154,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,849,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 320,179,338.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.08 per share, for a total transaction of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.97 per share, for a total transaction of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.20 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.69.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

