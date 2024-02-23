BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 126,947 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 126,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,005,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,737,848.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,640 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

