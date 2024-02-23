Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head to Head Review

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 188.16%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.56%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Bioventus.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 1.67 -$23.18 million ($0.43) -4.98 Bioventus $512.12 million 0.67 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.49

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -30.13% -49.46% -30.98% Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Bioventus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

