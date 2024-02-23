Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

