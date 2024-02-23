Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $62,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.22 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.